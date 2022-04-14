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Top NFT Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the NFT Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Nomu
Nomu
NOMU
$ 0.00250928
+0.18%
-0.00%
+9.75%
$ 2.51M
$ 768.57
2
GOTM
GOTM
GOTM
$ 0.00119275
+0.04%
-0.05%
+8.07%
$ 319.67K
$ 758.51
3
Paintswap
Paintswap
BRUSH
$ 0.00046608
+0.54%
-0.00%
+16.54%
$ 189.92K
$ 167.19
4
Spores Network
Spores Network
SPO
$ 0.0001005
+0.19%
-0.03%
+2.55%
$ 106.38K
$ 252.88
5
Dagora
Dagora
DADA
$ 0.00016356
0.00%
--
+15.66%
$ 15.32K
$ 51.06

Frequently Asked Questions

What are NFT Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
NFT Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $3.14M.
What is the best-performing NFT Launchpad token right now?
Among NFT Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, DADA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many NFT Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 NFT Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular NFT Launchpad tokens include NOMU, GOTM, BRUSH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the NFT Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalization of all NFT Launchpad tokens is approximately $3.14M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the NFT Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.