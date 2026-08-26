NoelClaw Price Today

The live NoelClaw (NOELCLAW) price today is $ 0, with a 1.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOELCLAW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NOELCLAW.

NoelClaw currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 42,344, with a circulating supply of 100.00B NOELCLAW. During the last 24 hours, NOELCLAW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NOELCLAW moved +1.33% in the last hour and +23.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NoelClaw (NOELCLAW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 42.34K$ 42.34K $ 42.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.34K$ 42.34K $ 42.34K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NoelClaw is $ 42.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOELCLAW is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.34K.