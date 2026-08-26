NFT Worlds Price Today

The live NFT Worlds (WRLD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WRLD.

NFT Worlds currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 76,688, with a circulating supply of 548.93M WRLD. During the last 24 hours, WRLD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.623493, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WRLD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.48.

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 76.69K$ 76.69K $ 76.69K Volume (24H) $ 1.48$ 1.48 $ 1.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 698.52K$ 698.52K $ 698.52K Circulation Supply 548.93M 548.93M 548.93M Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NFT Worlds is $ 76.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.48. The circulating supply of WRLD is 548.93M, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 698.52K.