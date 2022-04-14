Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Arcade Games Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Arcade Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.12743
+0.33%
+0.36%
-15.88%
$ 20.31M
$ 3.98M
2
PepeCoin
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN
$ 0.14988
+0.18%
-16.64%
+73.39%
$ 16.12M
$ 376.00K
3
Hamster Kombat
Hamster Kombat
HMSTR
$ 0.00018
+0.95%
-3.06%
+1.46%
$ 11.61M
$ 454.95M
4
Fren Pet
Fren Pet
FP
$ 1.071
-1.29%
-0.12%
-11.49%
$ 7.68M
$ 19.01K
5
$ 0.001439
+1.18%
-9.31%
-16.99%
$ 2.53M
$ 39.77M
6
HELLO
HELLO
HELLO
$ 0.0012396
-0.23%
+9.15%
+3.95%
$ 904.89K
$ 78.27M
7
Rome
Rome
ROME
$ 5.43
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 794.40K
$ 0.13
8
Meteor Coin
Meteor Coin
MTO
$ 0.00488945
-0.06%
-0.00%
-0.04%
$ 488.94K
$ 46.61K
9
Ballz of Steel
Ballz of Steel
BALLZ
$ 0.00045407
0.00%
-0.02%
+17.89%
$ 454.07K
$ 28.46
10
Game Meteor Coin
Game Meteor Coin
GMTO
$ 2.2E-5
+1.85%
-2.22%
-22.78%
$ 449.68K
--
11
Imaginary Ones
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE
$ 9.264E-5
+0.09%
-4.86%
+8.59%
$ 376.77K
--
12
XGame
XGame
XGAME
$ 0.00116707
+0.62%
-0.02%
-8.05%
$ 367.34K
$ 580.04
13
Emperor
Emperor
EMPI
$ 0.01244786
+0.26%
-0.01%
+12.03%
$ 366.00K
$ 104.50
14
Walken
Walken
WLKN
$ 0.00017156
+0.03%
-0.03%
+19.17%
$ 283.96K
$ 1.41K
15
PLAYZAP
PLAYZAP
PZP
$ 0.001745
-0.52%
-11.24%
+37.75%
$ 193.26K
$ 17.01M
16
Forgotten Playland
Forgotten Playland
FP
$ 4.578E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 186.61K
--
17
Octo Gaming
Octo Gaming
OTK
$ 0.0002776
0.00%
+0.65%
+44.89%
$ 135.89K
$ 21.66M
18
Nifty League
Nifty League
NFTL
$ 7.685E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+1.04%
$ 76.85K
--
19
NFT Worlds
NFT Worlds
WRLD
$ 0.0001397
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 76.69K
$ 1.48
20
Holdcoin
Holdcoin
HOLD
$ 7.22E-6
0.00%
+7.84%
+7.28%
$ 72.17K
--
21
BreadHeads
BreadHeads
CRUMBS
$ 6.807E-5
0.00%
-1.49%
+18.61%
$ 68.00K
--
22
Fortune Token
Fortune Token
FRTN
$ 0.00011993
-0.15%
-0.02%
+13.30%
$ 49.77K
$ 677.05
23
Heidrun
Heidrun
HEIDRUN
$ 2.993E-5
+0.20%
-4.76%
+20.88%
$ 29.66K
--
24
Pankito
Pankito
PAN
$ 0.00042871
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.76%
$ 25.72K
$ 8.29
25
Vidya
Vidya
VIDYA
$ 0.0005704
0.00%
--
+5.16%
$ 20.60K
$ 49.81
26
Crypto Royale
Crypto Royale
ROY
$ 0.00015838
+0.40%
-0.03%
+14.75%
$ 19.13K
$ 61.29
27
Noel Claw
Noel Claw
NOELCLAW
$ 1.49515E-7
0.00%
0.00%
+23.43%
$ 14.93K
--
28
Striker League
Striker League
MBS
$ 2.334E-5
0.00%
+0.15%
-38.98%
$ 14.60K
--
29
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER
$ 0.0001654
+0.36%
+0.30%
+11.68%
--
$ 105.54M
30
TEH EPIK DUCK
TEH EPIK DUCK
EPIK
$ 0.004257
-0.33%
-17.39%
-26.50%
--
$ 12.15M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Arcade Games tokens and why are they popular?
Arcade Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 30 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $63.73M.
What is the best-performing Arcade Games token right now?
Among Arcade Games tokens tracked on MEXC, HELLO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.15% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Arcade Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 30 Arcade Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Arcade Games tokens include BEAT, PEPECOIN, HMSTR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Arcade Games category?
The combined market capitalization of all Arcade Games tokens is approximately $63.73M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Arcade Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.