What is the real-time price of NAV today?

The live price of NAV stands at $, moving -6.14% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NAV?

NAV has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is NAV showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NAV currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NAV is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of NAV?

With a market cap of $161610, NAV is ranked #4810, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NAV seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does NAV compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.04901168, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NAV's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (418445933.50981295 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Berachain Ecosystem,Yield Optimizer, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.