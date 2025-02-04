Nasdao Ai Price (NDAO)
The live price of Nasdao Ai (NDAO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 256.75K USD. NDAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nasdao Ai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 41.97K USD
- Nasdao Ai price change within the day is +55.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.10B USD
During today, the price change of Nasdao Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nasdao Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nasdao Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nasdao Ai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+55.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nasdao Ai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.19%
+55.58%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nasdao Ai is building world's first self-sustainable AI Agent for validator. It's creating an AI Framework for create and launch own agents which can run validator infrastructure and trade on behalf of users. It's building its own AI Agent named Sakura which is the AI Framework for launching own Agents and running AI validator autonomously. It's listed on DAOS.FUN with growing AUM of more than 350k USD which also invests and incubates new AI projects.
