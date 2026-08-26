Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Multibit price today is 0 USD.MUBI market cap is 179,104 USD. Track real-time MUBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Multibit price today is 0 USD.MUBI market cap is 179,104 USD. Track real-time MUBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About MUBI

MUBI Price Info

What is MUBI

MUBI Official Website

MUBI Tokenomics

MUBI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Multibit Logo

Multibit Price (MUBI)

Unlisted

1 MUBI to USD Live Price:

$0.00024147
$0.00024147$0.00024147
-0.15%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Multibit (MUBI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:18:58 (UTC+8)

Multibit Price Today

The live Multibit (MUBI) price today is $ 0, with a 33.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUBI.

Multibit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 179,104, with a circulating supply of 950.00M MUBI. During the last 24 hours, MUBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3697, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUBI moved -21.82% in the last hour and +17.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 142.17.

Multibit (MUBI) Market Information

$ 179.10K
$ 179.10K$ 179.10K

$ 142.17
$ 142.17$ 142.17

$ 188.53K
$ 188.53K$ 188.53K

950.00M
950.00M 950.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Multibit is $ 179.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.17. The circulating supply of MUBI is 950.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 188.53K.

Multibit Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.3697
$ 0.3697$ 0.3697

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-21.82%

-33.92%

+17.76%

+17.76%

Price Prediction for Multibit

Multibit (MUBI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MUBI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Multibit (MUBI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Multibit could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Multibit will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MUBI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Multibit Price Prediction.

What is Multibit (MUBI)

MultiBit is the first-ever dual-sided bridge designed for easy cross-network transfers between BRC20 and ERC20 tokens. Through promoting unmatched liquidity for these tokens, MultiBit heightens cross-chain interoperability. Our mission is simple: to foster increased liquidity and accessibility for BRC and ERC tokens in a secure and user-friendly manner.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Multibit (MUBI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemBRC-20Ethereum Ecosystem

About Multibit

What is Multibit trading right now?

Current price: $, with a price movement of -33.92% over the last 24 hours.

Is MUBI attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,BRC-20,Inscriptions peers.

How liquid is the Multibit market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about MUBI?

With 950000000.0 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Multibit compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $0.3697 and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Multibit being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Multibit's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Multibit

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:18:58 (UTC+8)

Multibit (MUBI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Multibit

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1690
$0.1690$0.1690

+463.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1627
$1.1627$1.1627

+1,062.70%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.011580
$0.011580$0.011580

+50.80%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7291
$0.7291$0.7291

-1.36%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.0451
$2.0451$2.0451

-21.34%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1627
$1.1627$1.1627

+1,062.70%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1690
$0.1690$0.1690

+463.33%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02165
$0.02165$0.02165

+33.64%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0007689
$0.0007689$0.0007689

+23.91%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.034463
$0.034463$0.034463

+22.25%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage