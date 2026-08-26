Multibit Price Today

The live Multibit (MUBI) price today is $ 0, with a 33.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current MUBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MUBI.

Multibit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 179,104, with a circulating supply of 950.00M MUBI. During the last 24 hours, MUBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3697, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MUBI moved -21.82% in the last hour and +17.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 142.17.

Multibit (MUBI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 179.10K$ 179.10K $ 179.10K Volume (24H) $ 142.17$ 142.17 $ 142.17 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 188.53K$ 188.53K $ 188.53K Circulation Supply 950.00M 950.00M 950.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Multibit is $ 179.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 142.17. The circulating supply of MUBI is 950.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 188.53K.