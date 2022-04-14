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Top BRC-20 Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the BRC-20 sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003858
+0.45%
-8.86%
+31.70%
$ 1.59B
$ 297.93B
2
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.3573
-1.84%
-6.13%
+28.42%
$ 176.00M
$ 675.16K
3
ORDI
ORDI
ORDI
$ 4.119
+0.63%
-4.17%
+12.44%
$ 86.96M
$ 17.73K
4
SATS
SATS
SATS
$ 0.000000011628
+0.78%
-7.21%
+8.01%
$ 24.50M
$ 6.48T
5
TurtSat
TurtSat
TURT
$ 0.00035095
+0.08%
-0.01%
+14.51%
$ 215.16K
$ 39.35K
6
Multibit
Multibit
MUBI
$ 0.00018844
+0.07%
-0.33%
-0.43%
$ 179.02K
$ 175.59
7
Ordiswap
Ordiswap
ORDS
$ 0.00015187
0.00%
-0.01%
+8.55%
$ 151.79K
$ 37.11
8
SatoshiVM
SatoshiVM
SAVM
$ 0.00492559
+0.26%
--
+1.08%
$ 36.22K
$ 346.36
9
Rats
Rats
RATS
$ 0.00004505
+1.19%
+0.79%
+5.46%
--
$ 1.77B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BRC-20 tokens and why are they popular?
BRC-20 tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.87B.
What is the best-performing BRC-20 token right now?
Among BRC-20 tokens tracked on MEXC, RATS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BRC-20 tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 BRC-20 tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BRC-20 tokens include PEPE, TRAC, ORDI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BRC-20 category?
The combined market capitalization of all BRC-20 tokens is approximately $1.87B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BRC-20 sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.