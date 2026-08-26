Mirror Protocol Price (MIR)
The live Mirror Protocol (MIR) price today is $ 0.00372193, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00372193 per MIR.
Mirror Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 289,354, with a circulating supply of 77.74M MIR. During the last 24 hours, MIR traded between $ 0.00371214 (low) and $ 0.00436559 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.00228196.
In short-term performance, MIR moved -0.09% in the last hour and +13.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.42K.
The current Market Cap of Mirror Protocol is $ 289.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.42K. The circulating supply of MIR is 77.74M, with a total supply of 370575000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.38M.
-0.09%
-2.37%
+13.97%
+13.97%
In 2040, the price of Mirror Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What are Mirrored Assets? MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.
Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.
Mirrored assets are blockchain tokens that behave like ""mirror"" versions of real-world assets by reflecting the exchange prices on-chain. They give traders the price exposure to real assets while enabling fractional ownership, open access and censorship resistance as any other cryptocurrency. Unlike traditional tokens which serve to represent a real, underlying asset, mAssets are purely synthetic and only capture the price movement of the corresponding asset.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Mirror Protocol's current price?
Mirror Protocol trades at $0.00372193, reflecting a price movement of -2.37% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of MIR?
With a market cap of $289354, MIR is ranked #4087 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Mirror Protocol generate daily?
It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of MIR?
There are 77742679.93 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Mirror Protocol fluctuated between $0.00371214 and $0.00436559, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Mirror Protocol compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is $12.9, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence MIR?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Derivatives,Synthetic Issuer,Ethereum Ecosystem,Alleged SEC Securities,Pantera Capital Portfolio,Energi Ecosystem,Terra Classic Ecosystem,Synthetic category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does MIR behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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