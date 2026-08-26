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The live Mirror Protocol price today is 0.00372193 USD.MIR market cap is 289,354 USD. Track real-time MIR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Mirror Protocol price today is 0.00372193 USD.MIR market cap is 289,354 USD. Track real-time MIR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Mirror Protocol Price (MIR)

Unlisted

1 MIR to USD Live Price:

$0.00378204
$0.00378204$0.00378204
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:11:49 (UTC+8)

Mirror Protocol Price Today

The live Mirror Protocol (MIR) price today is $ 0.00372193, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00372193 per MIR.

Mirror Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 289,354, with a circulating supply of 77.74M MIR. During the last 24 hours, MIR traded between $ 0.00371214 (low) and $ 0.00436559 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.00228196.

In short-term performance, MIR moved -0.09% in the last hour and +13.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.42K.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Information

$ 289.35K
$ 289.35K$ 289.35K

$ 1.42K
$ 1.42K$ 1.42K

$ 1.38M
$ 1.38M$ 1.38M

77.74M
77.74M 77.74M

370,575,000.0
370,575,000.0 370,575,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mirror Protocol is $ 289.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.42K. The circulating supply of MIR is 77.74M, with a total supply of 370575000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.38M.

Mirror Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00371214
$ 0.00371214$ 0.00371214
24H Low
$ 0.00436559
$ 0.00436559$ 0.00436559
24H High

$ 0.00371214
$ 0.00371214$ 0.00371214

$ 0.00436559
$ 0.00436559$ 0.00436559

$ 12.9
$ 12.9$ 12.9

$ 0.00228196
$ 0.00228196$ 0.00228196

-0.09%

-2.37%

+13.97%

+13.97%

Price Prediction for Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MIR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Mirror Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Mirror Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MIR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Mirror Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Mirror Protocol (MIR)

What are Mirrored Assets? MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.

Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.

Mirrored assets are blockchain tokens that behave like ""mirror"" versions of real-world assets by reflecting the exchange prices on-chain. They give traders the price exposure to real assets while enabling fractional ownership, open access and censorship resistance as any other cryptocurrency. Unlike traditional tokens which serve to represent a real, underlying asset, mAssets are purely synthetic and only capture the price movement of the corresponding asset.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Alleged SEC SecuritiesBNB Chain EcosystemDerivatives

About Mirror Protocol

What is Mirror Protocol's current price?

Mirror Protocol trades at $0.00372193, reflecting a price movement of -2.37% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of MIR?

With a market cap of $289354, MIR is ranked #4087 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Mirror Protocol generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of MIR?

There are 77742679.93 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Mirror Protocol fluctuated between $0.00371214 and $0.00436559, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Mirror Protocol compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $12.9, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence MIR?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Derivatives,Synthetic Issuer,Ethereum Ecosystem,Alleged SEC Securities,Pantera Capital Portfolio,Energi Ecosystem,Terra Classic Ecosystem,Synthetic category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does MIR behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mirror Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:11:49 (UTC+8)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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