Mirror Protocol Price Today

The live Mirror Protocol (MIR) price today is $ 0.00372193, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00372193 per MIR.

Mirror Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 289,354, with a circulating supply of 77.74M MIR. During the last 24 hours, MIR traded between $ 0.00371214 (low) and $ 0.00436559 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.00228196.

In short-term performance, MIR moved -0.09% in the last hour and +13.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.42K.

Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 289.35K$ 289.35K $ 289.35K Volume (24H) $ 1.42K$ 1.42K $ 1.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.38M$ 1.38M $ 1.38M Circulation Supply 77.74M 77.74M 77.74M Total Supply 370,575,000.0 370,575,000.0 370,575,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mirror Protocol is $ 289.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.42K. The circulating supply of MIR is 77.74M, with a total supply of 370575000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.38M.