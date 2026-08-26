MINATIVERSE Price Today

The live MINATIVERSE (MNTC) price today is $ 0.080986, with a 13.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current MNTC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.080986 per MNTC.

MINATIVERSE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 443,399, with a circulating supply of 5.47M MNTC. During the last 24 hours, MNTC traded between $ 0.074978 (low) and $ 0.093977 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.99, while the all-time low was $ 0.03194247.

In short-term performance, MNTC moved -5.81% in the last hour and +35.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.74K.

MINATIVERSE (MNTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 443.40K$ 443.40K $ 443.40K Volume (24H) $ 4.74K$ 4.74K $ 4.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 838.21K$ 838.21K $ 838.21K Circulation Supply 5.47M 5.47M 5.47M Total Supply 10,349,999.0 10,349,999.0 10,349,999.0

The current Market Cap of MINATIVERSE is $ 443.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.74K. The circulating supply of MNTC is 5.47M, with a total supply of 10349999.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 838.21K.