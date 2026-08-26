MetaVPad Price Today

The live MetaVPad (METAV) price today is $ 0, with a 2.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current METAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per METAV.

MetaVPad currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 85,080, with a circulating supply of 220.00M METAV. During the last 24 hours, METAV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.480879, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, METAV moved -0.02% in the last hour and +14.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 40.06.

MetaVPad (METAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 85.08K$ 85.08K $ 85.08K Volume (24H) $ 40.06$ 40.06 $ 40.06 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 752.96K$ 752.96K $ 752.96K Circulation Supply 220.00M 220.00M 220.00M Total Supply 1,946,620,409.186686 1,946,620,409.186686 1,946,620,409.186686

The current Market Cap of MetaVPad is $ 85.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 40.06. The circulating supply of METAV is 220.00M, with a total supply of 1946620409.186686. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 752.96K.