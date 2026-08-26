MetaArena Price Today

The live MetaArena (TIMI) price today is $ 0, with a 5.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current TIMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TIMI.

MetaArena currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 218,987, with a circulating supply of 364.35M TIMI. During the last 24 hours, TIMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.101369, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TIMI moved -0.04% in the last hour and -3.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.16K.

MetaArena (TIMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 218.99K$ 218.99K $ 218.99K Volume (24H) $ 5.16K$ 5.16K $ 5.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.26M$ 1.26M $ 1.26M Circulation Supply 364.35M 364.35M 364.35M Total Supply 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MetaArena is $ 218.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.16K. The circulating supply of TIMI is 364.35M, with a total supply of 2100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.26M.