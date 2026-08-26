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The live MattleFun price today is 0.00438176 USD.MATTLE market cap is 194,305 USD. Track real-time MATTLE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MattleFun price today is 0.00438176 USD.MATTLE market cap is 194,305 USD. Track real-time MATTLE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MattleFun Price (MATTLE)

Unlisted

1 MATTLE to USD Live Price:

$0.00440902
$0.00440902$0.00440902
-0.07%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MattleFun (MATTLE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:58:01 (UTC+8)

MattleFun Price Today

The live MattleFun (MATTLE) price today is $ 0.00438176, with a 8.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATTLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00438176 per MATTLE.

MattleFun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 194,305, with a circulating supply of 44.35M MATTLE. During the last 24 hours, MATTLE traded between $ 0.00429718 (low) and $ 0.00479882 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.100965, while the all-time low was $ 0.00407366.

In short-term performance, MATTLE moved -1.09% in the last hour and +0.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.97K.

MattleFun (MATTLE) Market Information

$ 194.31K
$ 194.31K$ 194.31K

$ 2.97K
$ 2.97K$ 2.97K

$ 194.31K
$ 194.31K$ 194.31K

44.35M
44.35M 44.35M

44,353,217.143617
44,353,217.143617 44,353,217.143617

The current Market Cap of MattleFun is $ 194.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.97K. The circulating supply of MATTLE is 44.35M, with a total supply of 44353217.143617. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.31K.

MattleFun Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00429718
$ 0.00429718$ 0.00429718
24H Low
$ 0.00479882
$ 0.00479882$ 0.00479882
24H High

$ 0.00429718
$ 0.00429718$ 0.00429718

$ 0.00479882
$ 0.00479882$ 0.00479882

$ 0.100965
$ 0.100965$ 0.100965

$ 0.00407366
$ 0.00407366$ 0.00407366

-1.09%

-8.06%

+0.87%

+0.87%

Price Prediction for MattleFun

MattleFun (MATTLE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MATTLE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MattleFun (MATTLE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MattleFun could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MattleFun will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MATTLE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MattleFun Price Prediction.

What is MattleFun (MATTLE)

Mattle.fun is a gamified trading platform where your on-chain activity fuels your in-game strength. Players enter a vampire-survival-style arena, fighting endless waves of enemies to climb the leaderboard. The twist — every trade you make on-chain boosts your power in the game: higher trading volume means stronger characters, better stats, and greater rewards.

Mattle.fun is a winner of the Solana Mobile Hackathon.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About MattleFun

What is the live trading price of MattleFun today?

The current trading price of MattleFun stands at $0.00438176, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MATTLE?

MATTLE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for MattleFun?

In the last 24 hours, MattleFun has seen a price movement of -8.06%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has MattleFun traded in today?

Within the past day, MattleFun fluctuated between $0.00429718 and $0.00479882, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MattleFun

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:58:01 (UTC+8)

MattleFun (MATTLE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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