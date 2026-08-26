MattleFun Price Today

The live MattleFun (MATTLE) price today is $ 0.00438176, with a 8.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current MATTLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00438176 per MATTLE.

MattleFun currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 194,305, with a circulating supply of 44.35M MATTLE. During the last 24 hours, MATTLE traded between $ 0.00429718 (low) and $ 0.00479882 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.100965, while the all-time low was $ 0.00407366.

In short-term performance, MATTLE moved -1.09% in the last hour and +0.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.97K.

MattleFun (MATTLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 194.31K$ 194.31K $ 194.31K Volume (24H) $ 2.97K$ 2.97K $ 2.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 194.31K$ 194.31K $ 194.31K Circulation Supply 44.35M 44.35M 44.35M Total Supply 44,353,217.143617 44,353,217.143617 44,353,217.143617

The current Market Cap of MattleFun is $ 194.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.97K. The circulating supply of MATTLE is 44.35M, with a total supply of 44353217.143617. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.31K.