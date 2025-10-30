Mastercard xStock (MAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 552.21 $ 552.21 $ 552.21 24H Low $ 571.6 $ 571.6 $ 571.6 24H High 24H Low $ 552.21$ 552.21 $ 552.21 24H High $ 571.6$ 571.6 $ 571.6 All Time High $ 616.08$ 616.08 $ 616.08 Lowest Price $ 543.11$ 543.11 $ 543.11 Price Change (1H) +0.26% Price Change (1D) -2.18% Price Change (7D) -3.18% Price Change (7D) -3.18%

Mastercard xStock (MAX) real-time price is $558.09. Over the past 24 hours, MAX traded between a low of $ 552.21 and a high of $ 571.6, showing active market volatility. MAX's all-time high price is $ 616.08, while its all-time low price is $ 543.11.

In terms of short-term performance, MAX has changed by +0.26% over the past hour, -2.18% over 24 hours, and -3.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mastercard xStock (MAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164.44K$ 164.44K $ 164.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.75M$ 11.75M $ 11.75M Circulation Supply 294.64 294.64 294.64 Total Supply 21,049.98943252 21,049.98943252 21,049.98943252

The current Market Cap of Mastercard xStock is $ 164.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAX is 294.64, with a total supply of 21049.98943252. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.75M.