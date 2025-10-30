Market Stalker (STLKR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00208518 $ 0.00208518 $ 0.00208518 24H Low $ 0.00223188 $ 0.00223188 $ 0.00223188 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00208518$ 0.00208518 $ 0.00208518 24H High $ 0.00223188$ 0.00223188 $ 0.00223188 All Time High $ 0.00491883$ 0.00491883 $ 0.00491883 Lowest Price $ 0.00046084$ 0.00046084 $ 0.00046084 Price Change (1H) -1.18% Price Change (1D) +3.53% Price Change (7D) +10.90% Price Change (7D) +10.90%

Market Stalker (STLKR) real-time price is $0.00216867. Over the past 24 hours, STLKR traded between a low of $ 0.00208518 and a high of $ 0.00223188, showing active market volatility. STLKR's all-time high price is $ 0.00491883, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00046084.

In terms of short-term performance, STLKR has changed by -1.18% over the past hour, +3.53% over 24 hours, and +10.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Market Stalker (STLKR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 216.23K$ 216.23K $ 216.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 216.23K$ 216.23K $ 216.23K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Market Stalker is $ 216.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STLKR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 216.23K.