Manifesting Price Today

The live Manifesting (MANIFEST) price today is $ 0.01320752, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANIFEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01320752 per MANIFEST.

Manifesting currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,884,568, with a circulating supply of 900.00M MANIFEST. During the last 24 hours, MANIFEST traded between $ 0.01183512 (low) and $ 0.01498318 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.053044, while the all-time low was $ 0.00499372.

In short-term performance, MANIFEST moved +1.16% in the last hour and +89.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 713.90K.

Manifesting (MANIFEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.88M$ 11.88M $ 11.88M Volume (24H) $ 713.90K$ 713.90K $ 713.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.88M$ 11.88M $ 11.88M Circulation Supply 900.00M 900.00M 900.00M Total Supply 899,998,481.511369 899,998,481.511369 899,998,481.511369

The current Market Cap of Manifesting is $ 11.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 713.90K. The circulating supply of MANIFEST is 900.00M, with a total supply of 899998481.511369. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.88M.