Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Uniswap v4 Hooks Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Uniswap v4 Hooks sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
AEON
AEON
AEON
$ 0.05825
+2.45%
+5.83%
-28.35%
$ 11.16M
$ 3.89M
2
Unipeg
Unipeg
UPEG
$ 345.31
+0.21%
+0.03%
-11.00%
$ 3.45M
$ 115.24K
3
LO0P
LO0P
LO0P
$ 0.369416
+0.24%
-0.02%
+18.11%
$ 369.00K
$ 1.13K
4
Lode
Lode
LODE
$ 0.00076696
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 33.75K
$ 7.56
5
sato
sato
SATO
$ 0.2449
-0.04%
-3.07%
+18.20%
--
$ 226.48K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Uniswap v4 Hooks tokens and why are they popular?
Uniswap v4 Hooks tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $15.01M.
What is the best-performing Uniswap v4 Hooks token right now?
Among Uniswap v4 Hooks tokens tracked on MEXC, AEON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 5.83% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Uniswap v4 Hooks tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 Uniswap v4 Hooks tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Uniswap v4 Hooks tokens include AEON, UPEG, LO0P. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Uniswap v4 Hooks category?
The combined market capitalization of all Uniswap v4 Hooks tokens is approximately $15.01M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Uniswap v4 Hooks sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.