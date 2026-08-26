Litebeam Price Today

The live Litebeam (LBM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LBM.

Litebeam currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 105,619, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LBM. During the last 24 hours, LBM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00683093, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LBM moved -0.06% in the last hour and +31.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 438.04.

Litebeam (LBM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 105.62K$ 105.62K $ 105.62K Volume (24H) $ 438.04$ 438.04 $ 438.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.62K$ 105.62K $ 105.62K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Litebeam is $ 105.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 438.04. The circulating supply of LBM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.62K.