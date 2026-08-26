LEOX Price Today

The live LEOX (LEOX) price today is $ 0.00551109, with a 2.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00551109 per LEOX.

LEOX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 279,266, with a circulating supply of 50.67M LEOX. During the last 24 hours, LEOX traded between $ 0.00541265 (low) and $ 0.00564934 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.00270379.

In short-term performance, LEOX moved 0.00% in the last hour and +29.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.46.

LEOX (LEOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 279.27K$ 279.27K $ 279.27K Volume (24H) $ 25.46$ 25.46 $ 25.46 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 279.27K$ 279.27K $ 279.27K Circulation Supply 50.67M 50.67M 50.67M Total Supply 50,673,440.0 50,673,440.0 50,673,440.0

The current Market Cap of LEOX is $ 279.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.46. The circulating supply of LEOX is 50.67M, with a total supply of 50673440.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 279.27K.