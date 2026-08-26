Ledger Realms Price Today

The live Ledger Realms (LR) price today is $ 0, with a 6.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current LR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LR.

Ledger Realms currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 130,330, with a circulating supply of 790.61M LR. During the last 24 hours, LR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LR moved +0.04% in the last hour and -5.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.30K.

Ledger Realms (LR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.33K$ 130.33K $ 130.33K Volume (24H) $ 2.30K$ 2.30K $ 2.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 162.14K$ 162.14K $ 162.14K Circulation Supply 790.61M 790.61M 790.61M Total Supply 983,549,712.549696 983,549,712.549696 983,549,712.549696

The current Market Cap of Ledger Realms is $ 130.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.30K. The circulating supply of LR is 790.61M, with a total supply of 983549712.549696. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.14K.