KOTAI Price Today

The live KOTAI (KTI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current KTI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KTI.

KOTAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,167,034, with a circulating supply of 425.33B KTI. During the last 24 hours, KTI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KTI moved +1.94% in the last hour and -4.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

KOTAI (KTI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.17M$ 16.17M $ 16.17M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.01M$ 19.01M $ 19.01M Circulation Supply 425.33B 425.33B 425.33B Total Supply 500,000,000,000.0 500,000,000,000.0 500,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KOTAI is $ 16.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KTI is 425.33B, with a total supply of 500000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.01M.