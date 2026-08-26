Knight Core Price Today

The live Knight Core (KNIGHT) price today is $ 0, with a 12.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNIGHT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KNIGHT.

Knight Core currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 637,960, with a circulating supply of 960.10M KNIGHT. During the last 24 hours, KNIGHT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00142108, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KNIGHT moved -4.61% in the last hour and -6.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.45K.

Knight Core (KNIGHT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 637.96K$ 637.96K $ 637.96K Volume (24H) $ 21.45K$ 21.45K $ 21.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 637.96K$ 637.96K $ 637.96K Circulation Supply 960.10M 960.10M 960.10M Total Supply 960,097,901.193513 960,097,901.193513 960,097,901.193513

The current Market Cap of Knight Core is $ 637.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.45K. The circulating supply of KNIGHT is 960.10M, with a total supply of 960097901.193513. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 637.96K.