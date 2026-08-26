kinton the frog Price Today

The live kinton the frog (KINTON) price today is $ 0, with a 10.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINTON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KINTON.

kinton the frog currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,585, with a circulating supply of 999.89M KINTON. During the last 24 hours, KINTON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00102112, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KINTON moved -0.85% in the last hour and -3.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

kinton the frog (KINTON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.59K$ 20.59K $ 20.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.59K$ 20.59K $ 20.59K Circulation Supply 999.89M 999.89M 999.89M Total Supply 999,894,090.070388 999,894,090.070388 999,894,090.070388

The current Market Cap of kinton the frog is $ 20.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KINTON is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999894090.070388. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.59K.