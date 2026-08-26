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The live Kind Cat Token price today is 0 USD.KIND market cap is 230,570 USD. Track real-time KIND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kind Cat Token price today is 0 USD.KIND market cap is 230,570 USD. Track real-time KIND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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KIND Price Info

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Kind Cat Token Price (KIND)

Unlisted

1 KIND to USD Live Price:

$0.00024613
$0.00024613$0.00024613
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kind Cat Token (KIND) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:30:40 (UTC+8)

Kind Cat Token Price Today

The live Kind Cat Token (KIND) price today is $ 0, with a 2.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIND.

Kind Cat Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 230,570, with a circulating supply of 936.36M KIND. During the last 24 hours, KIND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00305749, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIND moved -0.53% in the last hour and +5.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.43K.

Kind Cat Token (KIND) Market Information

$ 230.57K
$ 230.57K$ 230.57K

$ 2.43K
$ 2.43K$ 2.43K

$ 230.57K
$ 230.57K$ 230.57K

936.36M
936.36M 936.36M

936,359,963.1020343
936,359,963.1020343 936,359,963.1020343

The current Market Cap of Kind Cat Token is $ 230.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.43K. The circulating supply of KIND is 936.36M, with a total supply of 936359963.1020343. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 230.57K.

Kind Cat Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00305749
$ 0.00305749$ 0.00305749

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.53%

+2.55%

+5.39%

+5.39%

Price Prediction for Kind Cat Token

Kind Cat Token (KIND) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KIND in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kind Cat Token (KIND) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kind Cat Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kind Cat Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KIND price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kind Cat Token Price Prediction.

What is Kind Cat Token (KIND)

Kind Cat Token (KIND) is a community-driven meme-powered DeFi token built on the BNB Smart Chain. The project combines entertainment, utility, and sustainable tokenomics to create a long-term ecosystem rather than a short-lived meme trend. KIND emphasizes transparency, deflationary mechanics, and real user-focused utilities designed to promote stable growth and strong community participation.

Launched on August 30th, 2025, the project is developed and managed by Kind Cat Labs LTD, a registered company committed to building blockchain tools and accessible financial products for global users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kind Cat Token (KIND) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemCat-ThemedDecentralized Finance (DeFi)

About Kind Cat Token

What is Kind Cat Token's current price?

Kind Cat Token trades at $, reflecting a price movement of 2.54% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of KIND?

With a market cap of $230570, KIND is ranked #4349 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Kind Cat Token generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of KIND?

There are 936359957.9768388 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Kind Cat Token fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Kind Cat Token compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $0.00305749, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence KIND?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Cat-Themed category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does KIND behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kind Cat Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 13:30:40 (UTC+8)

Kind Cat Token (KIND) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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