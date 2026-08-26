KiloEx Price Today

The live KiloEx (KILO) price today is $ 0.00323481, with a 2.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current KILO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00323481 per KILO.

KiloEx currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 685,017, with a circulating supply of 211.70M KILO. During the last 24 hours, KILO traded between $ 0.00323867 (low) and $ 0.00336866 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.164805, while the all-time low was $ 0.00256893.

In short-term performance, KILO moved -0.20% in the last hour and +7.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.93K.

KiloEx (KILO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 685.02K$ 685.02K $ 685.02K Volume (24H) $ 1.93K$ 1.93K $ 1.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.24M$ 3.24M $ 3.24M Circulation Supply 211.70M 211.70M 211.70M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of KiloEx is $ 685.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.93K. The circulating supply of KILO is 211.70M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.24M.