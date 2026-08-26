IMGN Labs Price Today

The live IMGN Labs (IMGN) price today is $ 0, with a 6.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current IMGN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IMGN.

IMGN Labs currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 751,812, with a circulating supply of 1.00B IMGN. During the last 24 hours, IMGN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00793828, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IMGN moved -0.24% in the last hour and +32.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.85K.

IMGN Labs (IMGN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 751.81K$ 751.81K $ 751.81K Volume (24H) $ 1.85K$ 1.85K $ 1.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 751.81K$ 751.81K $ 751.81K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IMGN Labs is $ 751.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.85K. The circulating supply of IMGN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 751.81K.