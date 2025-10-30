What is i know ball (BALL)

I Know Ball is a memecoin launched on Solana that draws its identity from a popular cultural catchphrase used to signal expertise and credibility in sports and internet culture. The project does not aim to provide complex technical utility; instead, it functions as a cultural token that embodies a widely recognized meme and translates it into a tradable on-chain asset. By anchoring itself in a phrase that resonates across sports, crypto, and online communities, I Know Ball creates a shared identity and point of connection for holders I Know Ball is a memecoin launched on Solana that draws its identity from a popular cultural catchphrase used to signal expertise and credibility in sports and internet culture. The project does not aim to provide complex technical utility; instead, it functions as a cultural token that embodies a widely recognized meme and translates it into a tradable on-chain asset. By anchoring itself in a phrase that resonates across sports, crypto, and online communities, I Know Ball creates a shared identity and point of connection for holders

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

i know ball (BALL) Resource Official Website

i know ball Price Prediction (USD)

How much will i know ball (BALL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your i know ball (BALL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for i know ball.

Check the i know ball price prediction now!

BALL to Local Currencies

i know ball (BALL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of i know ball (BALL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BALL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About i know ball (BALL) How much is i know ball (BALL) worth today? The live BALL price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BALL to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of BALL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of i know ball? The market cap for BALL is $ 13.56K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BALL? The circulating supply of BALL is 996.64M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BALL? BALL achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BALL? BALL saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of BALL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BALL is -- USD . Will BALL go higher this year? BALL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BALL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

i know ball (BALL) Important Industry Updates