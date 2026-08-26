HyperSwap Price Today

The live HyperSwap (SWAP) price today is $ 0.04496193, with a 21.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04496193 per SWAP.

HyperSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,156,935, with a circulating supply of 69.93M SWAP. During the last 24 hours, SWAP traded between $ 0.04271043 (low) and $ 0.058901 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158851, while the all-time low was $ 0.01231935.

In short-term performance, SWAP moved +0.03% in the last hour and +182.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 94.75K.

HyperSwap (SWAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.16M$ 3.16M $ 3.16M Volume (24H) $ 94.75K$ 94.75K $ 94.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.20M$ 4.20M $ 4.20M Circulation Supply 69.93M 69.93M 69.93M Total Supply 92,963,343.0644684 92,963,343.0644684 92,963,343.0644684

The current Market Cap of HyperSwap is $ 3.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 94.75K. The circulating supply of SWAP is 69.93M, with a total supply of 92963343.0644684. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.20M.