Hyperlane USD Coin Price Today

The live Hyperlane USD Coin (HUSDC) price today is $ 0.999869, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999869 per HUSDC.

Hyperlane USD Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 459,802, with a circulating supply of 459.86K HUSDC. During the last 24 hours, HUSDC traded between $ 0.85519 (low) and $ 1.2 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.671749.

In short-term performance, HUSDC moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.51K.

Hyperlane USD Coin (HUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 459.80K$ 459.80K $ 459.80K Volume (24H) $ 7.51K$ 7.51K $ 7.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 459.80K$ 459.80K $ 459.80K Circulation Supply 459.86K 459.86K 459.86K Total Supply 459,861.892749 459,861.892749 459,861.892749

The current Market Cap of Hyperlane USD Coin is $ 459.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.51K. The circulating supply of HUSDC is 459.86K, with a total supply of 459861.892749. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 459.80K.