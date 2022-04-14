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Top Bridged-Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bridged-Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 78,814.97
+0.57%
-2.62%
+13.60%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.37K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,456.49
+0.73%
-2.51%
+8.84%
$ 296.39B
$ 164.47K
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 694.53
+0.43%
-2.94%
+11.21%
$ 93.74B
$ 33.72K
4
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.4424
+1.12%
-6.43%
+30.47%
$ 89.44B
$ 48.64M
5
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
6
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.01
+0.76%
-4.71%
+14.21%
$ 56.25B
$ 1.24M
7
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3363
+0.18%
-3.09%
+0.63%
$ 31.85B
$ 27.42M
8
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 81.35
+0.86%
+1.26%
+16.54%
$ 20.52B
$ 39.92K
9
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 779.72
+0.86%
-9.77%
+39.01%
$ 12.97B
$ 12.38K
10
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 78,781.3
+0.55%
-2.60%
+13.60%
$ 9.18B
$ 2.97
11
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,676.2
0.00%
-2.52%
+5.52%
$ 4.37B
$ 0.03
12
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 126.58M
13
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 7.373
+0.71%
-4.16%
+8.51%
$ 3.19B
$ 87.22K
14
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000005326
+0.66%
-5.83%
+11.87%
$ 3.13B
$ 506.01B
15
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 4.313
+1.12%
-2.35%
+18.79%
$ 2.69B
$ 153.17K
16
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.05932
+1.00%
-4.21%
+18.53%
$ 2.66B
$ 1.94M
17
Bittensor
Bittensor
TAO
$ 232.76
+1.05%
-4.92%
+12.63%
$ 2.56B
$ 16.25K
18
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.8916
+0.37%
-6.14%
+7.86%
$ 2.44B
$ 680.65K
19
Hybridge Bridged AAVE
Hybridge Bridged AAVE
AAVE0
$ 126.81
+0.34%
-0.05%
+0.95%
$ 2.03B
$ 20.96K
20
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.8508
+0.34%
-7.10%
+8.05%
$ 1.44B
$ 2.21M
21
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.12284
+1.33%
+6.56%
+50.57%
$ 1.31B
$ 5.54M
22
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.9961
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 338.56K
23
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 2.201
+1.01%
-11.74%
+25.14%
$ 524.68M
$ 4.11M
24
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9983
0.00%
0.00%
-0.04%
$ 493.62M
$ 5.57K
25
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.527
+2.93%
+11.04%
+44.09%
$ 487.75M
$ 705.50K
26
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.04668
+0.93%
-2.96%
+13.21%
$ 336.42M
$ 2.69M
27
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00005365
+0.94%
-4.36%
+6.25%
$ 295.60M
$ 2.27B
28
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07365
+0.60%
-3.24%
+10.32%
$ 146.92M
$ 745.31K
29
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,631.97
+0.20%
-0.00%
+3.78%
$ 126.60M
$ 12.33M
30
$ 0.0417
+1.88%
-2.50%
+1.17%
$ 122.38M
$ 1.49M
31
Noble USDC
Noble USDC
USDC.N
$ 0.999929
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 112.00M
$ 213.44K
32
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.11638
+1.07%
-1.61%
+4.95%
$ 99.01M
$ 1.10M
33
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2246
-1.20%
-10.24%
-1.20%
$ 98.84M
$ 665.88K
34
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.1988
-0.15%
-3.91%
-5.91%
$ 56.68M
$ 386.51K
35
$ 0.005513
+1.57%
+1.41%
+17.12%
$ 48.32M
$ 10.37M
36
Bridged WETH
Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,455.96
+0.65%
-0.01%
+9.02%
$ 44.81M
$ 507.83K
37
ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE
$ 0.00814
+1.12%
-17.18%
-1.46%
$ 40.56M
$ 14.05M
38
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999902
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 35.23M
$ 5.87M
39
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2993
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
40
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,453.62
+0.17%
-0.01%
+8.93%
$ 17.10M
$ 618.85K
41
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.2085
+0.39%
+1.46%
+14.65%
$ 15.26M
$ 273.89K
42
Near Intents Bridged WBTC
Near Intents Bridged WBTC
NBTC
$ 78,771
+0.29%
-0.01%
+13.69%
$ 10.08M
$ 26.04M
43
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0.02217
+0.68%
-3.14%
+6.16%
$ 8.73M
$ 3.15M
44
Swell Network
Swell Network
SWELL
$ 0.0006644
+1.32%
+4.48%
+10.49%
$ 3.30M
$ 83.25M
45
Wrapped Glue
Wrapped Glue
WGLUE
$ 0.00267194
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.64M
$ 1.00
46
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999895
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 2.62M
$ 40.09M
47
Bridged WBNB
Bridged WBNB
WBNB
$ 693.38
+11.92%
+0.26%
+11.24%
$ 2.52M
$ 254.31
48
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999897
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 2.47M
$ 271.24K
49
Alephim
Alephim
ALEPH
$ 0.01001
+1.81%
+1.47%
+4.74%
$ 2.46M
$ 6.09M
50
Unit Pump
Unit Pump
UPUMP
$ 0.00455176
+0.81%
-0.05%
+38.07%
$ 1.53M
$ 2.33M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bridged-Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Bridged-Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 65 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2299.44B.
What is the best-performing Bridged-Tokens token right now?
Among Bridged-Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, SPX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 11.04% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bridged-Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 65 Bridged-Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bridged-Tokens tokens include BTC, ETH, BNB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bridged-Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Bridged-Tokens tokens is approximately $2299.44B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bridged-Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.