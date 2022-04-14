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Top Bridged Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bridged Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 78,814.97
+0.57%
-2.62%
+13.60%
$ 1.58T
$ 10.37K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 2,456.49
+0.73%
-2.51%
+8.84%
$ 296.39B
$ 164.47K
3
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.4424
+1.12%
-6.43%
+30.47%
$ 89.44B
$ 48.64M
4
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
5
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.01
+0.76%
-4.71%
+14.21%
$ 56.25B
$ 1.24M
6
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 1.0
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 126.58M
7
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.9961
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 1.30B
$ 338.56K
8
Noble USDC
Noble USDC
USDC.N
$ 0.999929
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 112.00M
$ 213.44K
9
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999902
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 35.23M
$ 5.87M
10
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2993
+0.20%
-2.12%
+1.28%
$ 26.49M
$ 226.11K
11
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999895
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 2.62M
$ 40.09M
12
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999897
0.00%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 2.47M
$ 271.24K
13
Stargate Bridged USDT0
Stargate Bridged USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999897
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 1.08M
$ 44.44K
14
OpenUSDT
OpenUSDT
OUSDT
$ 0.999928
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 784.99K
$ 1.25M
15
Osmosis allUSDT
Osmosis allUSDT
USDT
$ 0.999928
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 645.60K
$ 4.01K
16
Hyperlane USD Coin
Hyperlane USD Coin
HUSDC
$ 0.999917
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 459.83K
$ 10.94K
17
Lucid USDC
Lucid USDC
LUSDC
$ 0.9938
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 124.46K
$ 149.21
18
Enosys USDT
Enosys USDT
EUSDT
$ 0.999912
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 42.63K
$ 6.40K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bridged Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
Bridged Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2102.37B.
What is the best-performing Bridged Stablecoin token right now?
Among Bridged Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, USDF has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bridged Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 Bridged Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bridged Stablecoin tokens include BTC, ETH, XRP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bridged Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all Bridged Stablecoin tokens is approximately $2102.37B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bridged Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.