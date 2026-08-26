hop cat Price Today

The live hop cat (HOP) price today is $ 0, with a 4.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOP.

hop cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,833.3, with a circulating supply of 999.44M HOP. During the last 24 hours, HOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00371814, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOP moved 0.00% in the last hour and +23.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

hop cat (HOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.83K$ 16.83K $ 16.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.83K$ 16.83K $ 16.83K Circulation Supply 999.44M 999.44M 999.44M Total Supply 999,435,291.448979 999,435,291.448979 999,435,291.448979

The current Market Cap of hop cat is $ 16.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOP is 999.44M, with a total supply of 999435291.448979. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.83K.