HOLDER Price Today

The live HOLDER (DOGGY) price today is $ 0, with a 4.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOGGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DOGGY.

HOLDER currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 153,301, with a circulating supply of 998.94M DOGGY. During the last 24 hours, DOGGY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00435194, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DOGGY moved +0.21% in the last hour and +47.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.61.

HOLDER (DOGGY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 153.30K$ 153.30K $ 153.30K Volume (24H) $ 63.61$ 63.61 $ 63.61 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 153.30K$ 153.30K $ 153.30K Circulation Supply 998.94M 998.94M 998.94M Total Supply 998,943,890.407956 998,943,890.407956 998,943,890.407956

The current Market Cap of HOLDER is $ 153.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.61. The circulating supply of DOGGY is 998.94M, with a total supply of 998943890.407956. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 153.30K.