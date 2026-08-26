Hbadger Price Today

The live Hbadger (HBADG) price today is $ 0, with a 3.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current HBADG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HBADG.

Hbadger currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 70,337, with a circulating supply of 6.12B HBADG. During the last 24 hours, HBADG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HBADG moved +0.05% in the last hour and +25.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hbadger (HBADG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 70.34K$ 70.34K $ 70.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.16K$ 101.16K $ 101.16K Circulation Supply 6.12B 6.12B 6.12B Total Supply 8,800,000,000.0 8,800,000,000.0 8,800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hbadger is $ 70.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HBADG is 6.12B, with a total supply of 8800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.16K.