Hastra PRIME Price Today

The live Hastra PRIME (PRIME) price today is $ 1.056, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRIME to USD conversion rate is $ 1.056 per PRIME.

Hastra PRIME currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 592,213,060, with a circulating supply of 560.91M PRIME. During the last 24 hours, PRIME traded between $ 1.055 (low) and $ 1.056 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.992801.

In short-term performance, PRIME moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.55M.

Hastra PRIME (PRIME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 592.21M$ 592.21M $ 592.21M Volume (24H) $ 7.55M$ 7.55M $ 7.55M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 592.18M$ 592.18M $ 592.18M Circulation Supply 560.91M 560.91M 560.91M Total Supply 560,881,779.550916 560,881,779.550916 560,881,779.550916

The current Market Cap of Hastra PRIME is $ 592.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.55M. The circulating supply of PRIME is 560.91M, with a total supply of 560881779.550916. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 592.18M.