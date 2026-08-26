Hastra AUTO Price Today

The live Hastra AUTO (AUTO) price today is $ 1.013, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current AUTO to USD conversion rate is $ 1.013 per AUTO.

Hastra AUTO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,843,005, with a circulating supply of 5.77M AUTO. During the last 24 hours, AUTO traded between $ 1.013 (low) and $ 1.013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.013, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.

In short-term performance, AUTO moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 534.45K.

Hastra AUTO (AUTO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.84M$ 5.84M $ 5.84M Volume (24H) $ 534.45K$ 534.45K $ 534.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.85M$ 5.85M $ 5.85M Circulation Supply 5.77M 5.77M 5.77M Total Supply 5,776,204.638529 5,776,204.638529 5,776,204.638529

The current Market Cap of Hastra AUTO is $ 5.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 534.45K. The circulating supply of AUTO is 5.77M, with a total supply of 5776204.638529. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.85M.