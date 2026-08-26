GIZA Price Today

The live GIZA (GIZA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIZA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GIZA.

GIZA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 276,312, with a circulating supply of 340.33M GIZA. During the last 24 hours, GIZA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.487082, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIZA moved +0.20% in the last hour and -9.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 163.32.

GIZA (GIZA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 276.31K$ 276.31K $ 276.31K Volume (24H) $ 163.32$ 163.32 $ 163.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 811.89K$ 811.89K $ 811.89K Circulation Supply 340.33M 340.33M 340.33M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GIZA is $ 276.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 163.32. The circulating supply of GIZA is 340.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 811.89K.