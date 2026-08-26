GEOM Price Today

The live GEOM (GEOM) price today is $ 0, with a 20.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current GEOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GEOM.

GEOM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 560,469, with a circulating supply of 948.51M GEOM. During the last 24 hours, GEOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00149508, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GEOM moved +3.94% in the last hour and +175.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 71.42K.

GEOM (GEOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 560.47K$ 560.47K $ 560.47K Volume (24H) $ 71.42K$ 71.42K $ 71.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 590.16K$ 590.16K $ 590.16K Circulation Supply 948.51M 948.51M 948.51M Total Supply 998,759,921.006092 998,759,921.006092 998,759,921.006092

The current Market Cap of GEOM is $ 560.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 71.42K. The circulating supply of GEOM is 948.51M, with a total supply of 998759921.006092. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 590.16K.