GAIB sAID Price Today

The live GAIB sAID (SAID) price today is $ 0.64483, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAID to USD conversion rate is $ 0.64483 per SAID.

GAIB sAID currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,714,266, with a circulating supply of 18.17M SAID. During the last 24 hours, SAID traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.076, while the all-time low was $ 0.39947.

In short-term performance, SAID moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.87.

GAIB sAID (SAID) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.71M$ 11.71M $ 11.71M Volume (24H) $ 3.87$ 3.87 $ 3.87 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.71M$ 11.71M $ 11.71M Circulation Supply 18.17M 18.17M 18.17M Total Supply 17,302,907.29714691 17,302,907.29714691 17,302,907.29714691

The current Market Cap of GAIB sAID is $ 11.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.87. The circulating supply of SAID is 18.17M, with a total supply of 17302907.29714691. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.71M.