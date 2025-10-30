Fyde (FYDE) Price Information (USD)

Fyde (FYDE) real-time price is $0.00565622. Over the past 24 hours, FYDE traded between a low of $ 0.00564724 and a high of $ 0.00603074, showing active market volatility. FYDE's all-time high price is $ 0.301155, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00501375.

In terms of short-term performance, FYDE has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, -5.89% over 24 hours, and +1.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fyde (FYDE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Fyde is $ 98.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FYDE is 17.33M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 565.62K.