Freya Protocol is your one-stop portal to the Internet Capital Markets, a platform with standardized, USD1-powered, plug-and-play solutions that enables global IPs and enterprises to expand on-chain, growing their brand reach, user bases, and monetization models. In parallel, investors and fans can directly invest in their favorite IPs and enterprises through on-chain assets, fostering a sense of ownership, belonging, and shared success. Upgraded and standardized from Freya’s battle-tested ICM flywheel — which has already distributed ~$296,000 to holders — the system now operates as a plug-and-play ICM protocol, supported by visionary ecosystem leaders of Solana. Enjoy daily dividends and a buyback–burn flywheel powered by revenue from Freya Protocol and flagship IPs/titles such as Freya: The Starfall — automatically distributed every 24 hours, with no staking required.