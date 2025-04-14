Fort Knox Price (FORTKNOX)
The live price of Fort Knox (FORTKNOX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 84.51K USD. FORTKNOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fort Knox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fort Knox price change within the day is -10.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Fort Knox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fort Knox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fort Knox to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fort Knox to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-85.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Fort Knox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.98%
-10.80%
-50.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Vault of Meme Wealth on $ETH ! Fort Knox is one of the most secure and well-known military installations in the world. Located in Kentucky, USA, it is home to the United States Bullion Depository, which houses a significant portion of the U.S. gold reserves. The facility, operated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has been a symbol of wealth and security since it was established in 1936. The depository is famous for its impenetrable security. The building is reinforced with thick granite walls and a vault door that weighs over 20 tons. It is surrounded by electrified fences, armed guards, and advanced surveillance systems, making it one of the hardest places in the world to break into. Throughout history, Fort Knox has stored more than just gold. During World War II, it safeguarded national treasures like the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and even the Crown Jewels of England to protect them from potential attacks. Today, Fort Knox remains a heavily guarded symbol of American financial power, and its name is often used as a metaphor for extreme security and wealth protection.
