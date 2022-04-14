Fort Knox (FORTKNOX) Tokenomics
Fort Knox (FORTKNOX) Information
The Vault of Meme Wealth on $ETH !
Fort Knox is one of the most secure and well-known military installations in the world. Located in Kentucky, USA, it is home to the United States Bullion Depository, which houses a significant portion of the U.S. gold reserves. The facility, operated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has been a symbol of wealth and security since it was established in 1936.
The depository is famous for its impenetrable security. The building is reinforced with thick granite walls and a vault door that weighs over 20 tons. It is surrounded by electrified fences, armed guards, and advanced surveillance systems, making it one of the hardest places in the world to break into. Throughout history, Fort Knox has stored more than just gold. During World War II, it safeguarded national treasures like the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and even the Crown Jewels of England to protect them from potential attacks.
Today, Fort Knox remains a heavily guarded symbol of American financial power, and its name is often used as a metaphor for extreme security and wealth protection.
Fort Knox (FORTKNOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fort Knox (FORTKNOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Fort Knox (FORTKNOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fort Knox (FORTKNOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FORTKNOX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FORTKNOX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FORTKNOX's tokenomics, explore FORTKNOX token's live price!
FORTKNOX Price Prediction
Want to know where FORTKNOX might be heading? Our FORTKNOX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.