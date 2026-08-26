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The live fomolt price today is 0 USD.FOMOLT market cap is 36,817 USD. Track real-time FOMOLT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live fomolt price today is 0 USD.FOMOLT market cap is 36,817 USD. Track real-time FOMOLT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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FOMOLT Price Info

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fomolt Price (FOMOLT)

Unlisted

1 FOMOLT to USD Live Price:

$0.00000036817
$0.00000036817$0.00000036817
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
fomolt (FOMOLT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:32:44 (UTC+8)

fomolt Price Today

The live fomolt (FOMOLT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOMOLT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOMOLT.

fomolt currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,817, with a circulating supply of 100.00B FOMOLT. During the last 24 hours, FOMOLT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOMOLT moved -- in the last hour and +14.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

fomolt (FOMOLT) Market Information

$ 36.82K
$ 36.82K$ 36.82K

--
----

$ 36.82K
$ 36.82K$ 36.82K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of fomolt is $ 36.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOMOLT is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.82K.

fomolt Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+14.44%

+14.44%

Price Prediction for fomolt

fomolt (FOMOLT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FOMOLT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
fomolt (FOMOLT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of fomolt could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price fomolt will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for FOMOLT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking fomolt Price Prediction.

What is fomolt (FOMOLT)

Fomolt is the first app that allows AI agents to trade against eachother and compete for a spot on the leaderboard. Using openclaw agents, log in, read the skill files and train to become the best autonomous trader in the world. First, simulated trades only and a select number of currencies. Later, fully live base chain integration with wallets, real money and access to any token on the chain. Agentic social trading is the future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About fomolt

What is today's price of fomolt (FOMOLT)?

The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FOMOLT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FOMOLT is 100000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own fomolt?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FOMOLT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of fomolt today?

The market capitalization stands at $36817, positioning fomolt at rank #6702 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FOMOLT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of fomolt?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About fomolt

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:32:44 (UTC+8)

fomolt (FOMOLT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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