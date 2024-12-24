Flute Price (FLUT)
The live price of Flute (FLUT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.11M USD. FLUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Flute Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 37.68 USD
- Flute price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 7.69B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLUT price information.
During today, the price change of Flute to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Flute to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Flute to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Flute to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Flute: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FLUTE is a new ERC-20 token that aims to revolutionize the music industry by providing a decentralized platform for musicians and music lovers. Problem Statement The music industry has always been plagued by issues such as copyright infringement, lack of transparency in royalty distribution, and centralized control by large corporations. Musicians and artists often struggle to earn a fair income from their work, while music lovers are faced with limited options and high costs for accessing and enjoying their favorite tunes. Solution FLUTE token aims to solve these problems by creating a decentralized music ecosystem where artists and musicians can share their work and receive fair compensation, while music lovers can enjoy high-quality content at a lower cost.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FLUT to AUD
A$--
|1 FLUT to GBP
￡--
|1 FLUT to EUR
€--
|1 FLUT to USD
$--
|1 FLUT to MYR
RM--
|1 FLUT to TRY
₺--
|1 FLUT to JPY
¥--
|1 FLUT to RUB
₽--
|1 FLUT to INR
₹--
|1 FLUT to IDR
Rp--
|1 FLUT to PHP
₱--
|1 FLUT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 FLUT to BRL
R$--
|1 FLUT to CAD
C$--
|1 FLUT to BDT
৳--
|1 FLUT to NGN
₦--
|1 FLUT to UAH
₴--
|1 FLUT to VES
Bs--
|1 FLUT to PKR
Rs--
|1 FLUT to KZT
₸--
|1 FLUT to THB
฿--
|1 FLUT to TWD
NT$--
|1 FLUT to CHF
Fr--
|1 FLUT to HKD
HK$--
|1 FLUT to MAD
.د.م--