Flute (FLUT) Information

FLUTE is a new ERC-20 token that aims to revolutionize the music industry by providing a decentralized platform for musicians and music lovers.

Problem Statement

The music industry has always been plagued by issues such as copyright infringement, lack of transparency in royalty distribution, and centralized control by large corporations. Musicians and artists often struggle to earn a fair income from their work, while music lovers are faced with limited options and high costs for accessing and enjoying their favorite tunes.

Solution

FLUTE token aims to solve these problems by creating a decentralized music ecosystem where artists and musicians can share their work and receive fair compensation, while music lovers can enjoy high-quality content at a lower cost.