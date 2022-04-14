Flute (FLUT) Tokenomics
Flute (FLUT) Information
FLUTE is a new ERC-20 token that aims to revolutionize the music industry by providing a decentralized platform for musicians and music lovers.
Problem Statement
The music industry has always been plagued by issues such as copyright infringement, lack of transparency in royalty distribution, and centralized control by large corporations. Musicians and artists often struggle to earn a fair income from their work, while music lovers are faced with limited options and high costs for accessing and enjoying their favorite tunes.
Solution
FLUTE token aims to solve these problems by creating a decentralized music ecosystem where artists and musicians can share their work and receive fair compensation, while music lovers can enjoy high-quality content at a lower cost.
Flute (FLUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flute (FLUT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Flute (FLUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Flute (FLUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLUT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
