first reply Price Today

The live first reply (SIRIUS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIRIUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIRIUS.

first reply currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 60,200, with a circulating supply of 965.28M SIRIUS. During the last 24 hours, SIRIUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01068814, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIRIUS moved +0.13% in the last hour and +36.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

first reply (SIRIUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.20K$ 60.20K $ 60.20K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.20K$ 60.20K $ 60.20K Circulation Supply 965.28M 965.28M 965.28M Total Supply 965,282,730.194955 965,282,730.194955 965,282,730.194955

The current Market Cap of first reply is $ 60.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIRIUS is 965.28M, with a total supply of 965282730.194955. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.20K.