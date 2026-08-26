febu Price Today

The live febu (FEBU) price today is $ 0, with a 15.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current FEBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FEBU.

febu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 302,181, with a circulating supply of 994.18M FEBU. During the last 24 hours, FEBU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0092188, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FEBU moved -2.87% in the last hour and -11.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 80.89K.

febu (FEBU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 302.18K$ 302.18K $ 302.18K Volume (24H) $ 80.89K$ 80.89K $ 80.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 302.18K$ 302.18K $ 302.18K Circulation Supply 994.18M 994.18M 994.18M Total Supply 994,175,613.360251 994,175,613.360251 994,175,613.360251

The current Market Cap of febu is $ 302.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 80.89K. The circulating supply of FEBU is 994.18M, with a total supply of 994175613.360251. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 302.18K.