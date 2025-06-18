FakeNews Price (SN66)
The live price of FakeNews (SN66) today is 0.483398 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 556.40K USD. SN66 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FakeNews Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FakeNews price change within the day is -12.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.17M USD
During today, the price change of FakeNews to USD was $ -0.0717289382684545.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FakeNews to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FakeNews to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FakeNews to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0717289382684545
|-12.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FakeNews: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-12.92%
-29.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SN66 to VND
₫12,720.61837
|1 SN66 to AUD
A$0.73959894
|1 SN66 to GBP
￡0.35771452
|1 SN66 to EUR
€0.41572228
|1 SN66 to USD
$0.483398
|1 SN66 to MYR
RM2.04960752
|1 SN66 to TRY
₺19.10388896
|1 SN66 to JPY
¥70.06370612
|1 SN66 to RUB
₽37.94190902
|1 SN66 to INR
₹41.72208138
|1 SN66 to IDR
Rp7,924.55610912
|1 SN66 to KRW
₩663.09637252
|1 SN66 to PHP
₱27.49084426
|1 SN66 to EGP
￡E.24.22307378
|1 SN66 to BRL
R$2.65385502
|1 SN66 to CAD
C$0.65742128
|1 SN66 to BDT
৳59.09057152
|1 SN66 to NGN
₦745.9797936
|1 SN66 to UAH
₴20.07551894
|1 SN66 to VES
Bs49.306596
|1 SN66 to PKR
Rs136.93698544
|1 SN66 to KZT
₸250.72404066
|1 SN66 to THB
฿15.7346049
|1 SN66 to TWD
NT$14.27474294
|1 SN66 to AED
د.إ1.77407066
|1 SN66 to CHF
Fr0.39155238
|1 SN66 to HKD
HK$3.78984032
|1 SN66 to MAD
.د.م4.40375578
|1 SN66 to MXN
$9.17489404