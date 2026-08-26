Which blockchain network does Ethresearchbot run on?

Ethresearchbot operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ETHR?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -2.84% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Ethresearchbot belong to?

Ethresearchbot falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Bankr Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare ETHR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Ethresearchbot?

Its market capitalization is $70442, placing the asset at rank #5868. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ETHR is currently circulating?

There are 94979395397.71475 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Ethresearchbot today?

Over the past day, ETHR generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Ethresearchbot fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.